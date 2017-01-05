Firefighters responding to fire at El...

Firefighters responding to fire at Elm Hotel in San Francisco

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire on the fourth floor of the Elm Hotel in San Francisco, according to San Francisco Fire. SF Fire reported on Twitter that the fire broke out just after 7:00 p.m. at 364 Eddy St. Less than ten minutes later, they reported the flames spread to a portion of the fifth floor, but that no one was injured thus far.

