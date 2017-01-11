Film festival for the end of the worl...

Film festival for the end of the world comes to San Francisco

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Julianne Moore stars as a woman battling a mysterious ailment in "Safe, " the 1995 drama that is part of a film series titled "A Crack in the World. We're sure it's just a coincidence that a new film series titled "A Crack in the World: Cinema of Chaos and Transcendence" kicks off at San Francisco's Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on Jan. 19 - the day before President-elect Donald J. Trump's inauguration.

