FBI Arrests Noor Salman, Wife Of Orlando Shooter, Outside San Francisco

Noor Zahi Salman, the 30-year-old widow of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, was arrested Monday morning at the home where she's been living with family in the Bay Area, and will be making her first appearance in federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday. As the New York Times reports , the extent of the charges against Salman have not been revealed, but a source tells the paper that she has at least been charged with obstruction of justice in connection with the June 12, 2016 mass shooting that claimed the lives of 49 people and injured 53 others.

