FBI agent's gun stolen from car in San Francisco Bay Area
The FBI's San Francisco office is trying to locate a firearm, magazines and ballistic vest that were stolen from an agent's car. FBI spokesman Prentice Danner says the items were taken from an FBI agent's vehicle sometime between Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 in Concord, Orinda or Lafayette.
