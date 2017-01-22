Faces of Menlo Park and Atherton participating in the San Francisco Women's March
Residents of Menlo Park and Atherton made their way to San Francisco, mostly by train, to participate in the last Women's March scheduled in the Bay Area yesterday, following other marches in Oakland, San Jose and Walnut Creek. They joined an estimated 100,000 others, starting with a rally at Civic Center Plaza before heading down Market Street to Justin Herman Plaza near the Ferry Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InMenlo.com.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seperation Supporters
|7 hr
|ProphetOfCal
|7
|help a family in need
|Sat
|jkee
|2
|The rent is too damn high
|Sat
|Raven
|2
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Jan 20
|anonymous
|165
|Michael Savage Wiener and staff
|Jan 17
|Re fu mrs prissy
|2
|Assisted Living Insights in San Francisco
|Jan 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Jan 17
|Getting
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC