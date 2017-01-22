Faces of Menlo Park and Atherton participating in the San Francisco Women's March

Residents of Menlo Park and Atherton made their way to San Francisco, mostly by train, to participate in the last Women's March scheduled in the Bay Area yesterday, following other marches in Oakland, San Jose and Walnut Creek. They joined an estimated 100,000 others, starting with a rally at Civic Center Plaza before heading down Market Street to Justin Herman Plaza near the Ferry Building.

