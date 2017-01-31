Dunkin Donuts set to open in South San Francisco
We're less than 24 hours away from Dunkin Donuts officially opening in South San Francisco, the chain's closest outpost to San Francisco proper yet. The new spot opens at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 as it hopes to become the morning sugar depot for commuters along Highway 101 and airport travelers.
