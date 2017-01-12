Drone maker Lily Robotics sued by San Francisco DA
A video by Lily Robotics shows what the startup claimed to be "the world's first throw-and-shoot camera," a drone that would fly around and photograph the user while pursuing outdoor activities. The company took $34 million in preorders after it launched in 2015, and announced it would shut down in January without delivering the promised drones.
