Drone maker Lily Robotics sued by San...

Drone maker Lily Robotics sued by San Francisco DA

15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A video by Lily Robotics shows what the startup claimed to be "the world's first throw-and-shoot camera," a drone that would fly around and photograph the user while pursuing outdoor activities. The company took $34 million in preorders after it launched in 2015, and announced it would shut down in January without delivering the promised drones.

