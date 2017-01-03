Dianne Feinstein Is Ready to 'Fight, ...

Dianne Feinstein Is Ready to 'Fight, Fight, Fight' the Trump Administration-But Hates the Word 'R...

12 hrs ago Read more: San Francisco Magazine

San Francisco magazine and This Golden State podcast are collaborating on "The Resistance," a portfolio devoted to the agitators, political leaders, and change agents who are fighting the incoming Trump administration on all fronts. San Francisco 's February issue will be devoted to the Resistance, with audio interviews conducted by veteran broadcast journalist Randy Shandobil, host of This Golden State .

