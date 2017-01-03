Dianne Feinstein Is Ready to 'Fight, Fight, Fight' the Trump Administration-But Hates the Word 'R...
San Francisco magazine and This Golden State podcast are collaborating on "The Resistance," a portfolio devoted to the agitators, political leaders, and change agents who are fighting the incoming Trump administration on all fronts. San Francisco 's February issue will be devoted to the Resistance, with audio interviews conducted by veteran broadcast journalist Randy Shandobil, host of This Golden State .
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Magazine.
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Tue
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Tue
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters
|Jan 1
|the reveal
|3
|New year Fireworks show - rooftop view at the G...
|Jan 1
|KaszubWKalifornii
|1
|"Transgender" Surgery Under Obamacare Halted
|Jan 1
|Inquisitor
|1
