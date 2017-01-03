Dead whale towed from Oakland to Ange...

Dead whale towed from Oakland to Angel Island

Read more: The Progress

A dead whale that washed up near the Oakland waterfront over the weekend was towed Monday to Angel Island to get it out of the way of ships and so marine biologists can investigate the cause of death. Marine Mammal Center spokesman Giancarlo Rulli tells San Francisco television station KTVU the female cetacean is either a blue or fin whale and is between 40 to 60 feet long.

