Dan Savage's Amateur Porn Fest Features Many 'Make America Great Again' Hats

At an erotica film festival that includes footage of a couple having sex while skydiving and a man inserting a stick of butter into himself, the nastiest, the filthiest, the most grotesque and offensive thing to appear onscreen are red "Make America Great Again" hats, and sadly, that prop shows up in almost all the films. Here's why: HUMP! , as all but the most vanilla types likely know by now, is the 2005-founded independent film festival of amateur porn and porn-y, perv-y shorts.

