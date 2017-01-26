Crowd Packs San Francisco's Airport: "Let the Laywers In!"
Hundreds of people rallied at San Francisco International Airport Saturday, temporarily occupying the arrivals level in protest of President Trump's "Muslim ban." The crowd moved into the terminal after reports circulated that six immigrants were not being allowed to leave the airport as a result of the executive order.
