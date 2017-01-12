City College of San Francisco wins accreditation fight
City College of San Francisco -- one of California's largest community colleges -- has won its five-year fight to keep its accreditation. Chancellor Susan Lamb said in an email Friday that the accrediting commission had decided to extend the school's seal of approval for a full term of seven years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|3 hr
|Candiez5096
|20
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Sat
|who votes for Pelosi
|3
|Nobody wants to buy this bizarre house in a wea...
|Fri
|Test
|10
|Pro-marijuana TV ads push legalizing and taxing... (Jul '09)
|Jan 11
|Ladybug
|101
|Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08)
|Jan 11
|All
|149
|Gay Circus
|Jan 11
|Earl
|1
|San Francisco Restaurant Week Deals - Jan. 18-25
|Jan 10
|howefortunate
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC