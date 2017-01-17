Charlie Liteky, who gave back his Medal of Honor, dies
Charlie Liteky, with his wife Judy Liteky, was an Army chaplain in Vietnam who won the Medal of Honor for rescuing more than 20 wounded men but later gave it back in protest and became a peace activist. Mr. Liteky died at the Veterans Administration Hospital in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seperation Supporters
|8 hr
|Wowee
|5
|help a family in need
|20 hr
|jkee
|2
|The rent is too damn high
|Sat
|Raven
|2
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Jan 20
|anonymous
|165
|Michael Savage Wiener and staff
|Jan 17
|Re fu mrs prissy
|2
|Assisted Living Insights in San Francisco
|Jan 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Jan 17
|Getting
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC