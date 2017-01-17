Charlie Liteky, who gave back his Med...

Charlie Liteky, who gave back his Medal of Honor, dies

Charlie Liteky, with his wife Judy Liteky, was an Army chaplain in Vietnam who won the Medal of Honor for rescuing more than 20 wounded men but later gave it back in protest and became a peace activist. Mr. Liteky died at the Veterans Administration Hospital in San Francisco.

