Charges dropped in San Francisco drug busts that prompted claims

Federal charges against several defendants arrested in a series of Tenderloin drug stings were dismissed by prosecutors Tuesday, six months after a judge found "substantial evidence" that San Francisco police officers engaged in biased policing by targeting only black people in a joint operation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration . The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment on its decision to dismiss indictments against 12 defendants.

