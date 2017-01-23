Charges dropped in San Francisco drug...

Charges dropped in San Francisco drug busts that prompted claims

Read more: SFGate

Federal charges against several defendants arrested in a series of Tenderloin drug stings were dismissed by prosecutors Tuesday, six months after a judge found "substantial evidence" that San Francisco police officers engaged in biased policing by targeting only black people in a joint operation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration . The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment on its decision to dismiss indictments against 12 defendants.

