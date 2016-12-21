Candlelight vigil marks year since Ma...

Candlelight vigil marks year since Mario Woods was killed by police

11 hrs ago Read more: San Francisco Bay View

A Mario Woods candlelight vigil in the Bayview commemorated his death a year ago at the hands of San Francisco police on Dec. 2, 2015. The community response made headlines all year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Bay View.

