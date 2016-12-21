Candlelight vigil marks year since Mario Woods was killed by police
A Mario Woods candlelight vigil in the Bayview commemorated his death a year ago at the hands of San Francisco police on Dec. 2, 2015. The community response made headlines all year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Bay View.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters
|9 hr
|the reveal
|3
|New year Fireworks show - rooftop view at the G...
|10 hr
|KaszubWKalifornii
|1
|"Transgender" Surgery Under Obamacare Halted
|12 hr
|Inquisitor
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sat
|anonymous
|160
|No Taxes No Rules No Pants
|Dec 30
|Waldo Emerson
|3
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|2
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Dec 28
|huntcoyotes
|12
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC