Can a DDoS attack on Whitehouse.gov be a valid protest?
When Donald Trump is inaugurated as the U.S. President on Friday, Juan Soberanis intends to protest the event-digitally. His San Francisco-based protest platform is calling on Americans to oppose Trump's presidency by visiting the Whitehouse.gov site and overloading it with too much traffic.
