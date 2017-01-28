California Gov. Jerry Brown will undergo further radiation treatment for prostate cancer.
California Gov. Jerry Brown will undergo further radiation treatment for prostate cancer first treated in 2012, his office announced Saturday. Brown's oncologist, Dr. Eric Small of the University of California, San Francisco, said the cancer is not extensive and can be treated with "a short course of radiotherapy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bay Area Greenpeace activists charged with unfu...
|14 hr
|Xena44
|2
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sat
|anonymous
|170
|Who installs more solar power? Republicans and ...
|Fri
|Mikey
|3
|Seperation Supporters
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|10
|The rent is too damn high
|Jan 26
|mrdia
|4
|San Francisco Mayor
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
|help a family in need
|Jan 25
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC