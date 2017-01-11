Body found in San Francisco Muni tunnel
A deceased person was found Wednesday afternoon inside a public transportation tunnel in San Francisco, according to San Francisco Police. Around 3:05 p.m. officers responded to a call from a Muni train operator, and found the body in an inbound tunnel between Castro St. and Church St. stations, police said.
