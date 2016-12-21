Bayview community celebrates newly renovated Hilltop Park
A ribbon cutting formally reopens Hilltop Park, often called Sundial Park for the iconic yellow sundial that has watched over Bayview Hunters Point for generations. - Photo: Meaghan Mitchell Community members and public officials gathered Saturday morning, Dec. 3, to celebrate the completion of a $6.9 million renovation of Bayview's Hilltop Park , which neighbors the Westbrook public housing complex, at La Salle and Whitney Young Circle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Bay View.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters
|22 hr
|the reveal
|3
|New year Fireworks show - rooftop view at the G...
|22 hr
|KaszubWKalifornii
|1
|"Transgender" Surgery Under Obamacare Halted
|Sun
|Inquisitor
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sat
|anonymous
|160
|No Taxes No Rules No Pants
|Dec 30
|Waldo Emerson
|3
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|2
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Dec 28
|huntcoyotes
|12
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC