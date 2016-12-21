Bayview community celebrates newly renovated Hilltop Park

A ribbon cutting formally reopens Hilltop Park, often called Sundial Park for the iconic yellow sundial that has watched over Bayview Hunters Point for generations. - Photo: Meaghan Mitchell Community members and public officials gathered Saturday morning, Dec. 3, to celebrate the completion of a $6.9 million renovation of Bayview's Hilltop Park , which neighbors the Westbrook public housing complex, at La Salle and Whitney Young Circle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Bay View.