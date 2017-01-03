Bay Area-wide wind advisory in effect

Rain and wind Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will be particularly heavy in the mountains of Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, potentially causing flooding in some of the burned areas there, a National Weather Service meteorologist said on Tuesday. But the entire Bay Area could see disruptions from the weather .

