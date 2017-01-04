BART: Man trapped between train cars ...

BART: Man trapped between train cars rescued in San Francisco, major delays systemwide

14 hrs ago

Firefighters rescued a semi-conscious man who was pinned between two BART cars, according to a tweet from San Francisco Fire. He was reportedly rescued around 6:44 p.m. and is in serious condition.

