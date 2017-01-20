Arrests underway at protest at San Francisco Uber HQ
Demonstrators have been arrested at the at the Uber headquarters in San Francisco where protesters have chained themselves to the front door Friday morning in opposition to the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Eight protesters chained themselves to the front door of the building on Market Street between 11th Street and Van Ness Avenue in protest of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who has served as an advisor to Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|anonymous
|165
|The rent is too damn high
|Thu
|Polk Street Pete
|1
|Michael Savage Wiener and staff
|Jan 17
|Re fu mrs prissy
|2
|Assisted Living Insights in San Francisco
|Jan 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Jan 17
|Getting
|6
|A San Francisco Night
|Jan 15
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC