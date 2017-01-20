Arrests underway at protest at San Fr...

Arrests underway at protest at San Francisco Uber HQ

9 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Demonstrators have been arrested at the at the Uber headquarters in San Francisco where protesters have chained themselves to the front door Friday morning in opposition to the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Eight protesters chained themselves to the front door of the building on Market Street between 11th Street and Van Ness Avenue in protest of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who has served as an advisor to Trump.

