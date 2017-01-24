Appeals court to decide future of California carbon auctions
Businesses looking to invalidate California's fee for carbon pollution take their arguments to a state appeals court Tuesday in a case that could determine the future of one of California's signature efforts to combat climate change. With a central piece of Gov. Jerry Brown's legacy on the line, lawyers for the state and for environmental advocacy groups will defend a program that has been closely watched around the world as a potential model for controlling carbon emissions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katharine the great white shark
|23 hr
|marcia neil
|1
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Mon
|mikexeznutz
|148
|H-1B visas may be targeted for reform
|Mon
|Wildchild
|1
|Seperation Supporters
|Mon
|Inquisitor
|8
|help a family in need
|Jan 21
|jkee
|2
|The rent is too damn high
|Jan 21
|Raven
|2
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Jan 20
|anonymous
|165
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC