Appeals court to decide future of California carbon auctions

Businesses looking to invalidate California's fee for carbon pollution take their arguments to a state appeals court Tuesday in a case that could determine the future of one of California's signature efforts to combat climate change. With a central piece of Gov. Jerry Brown's legacy on the line, lawyers for the state and for environmental advocacy groups will defend a program that has been closely watched around the world as a potential model for controlling carbon emissions.

