Anti-abortion protesters march in San Francisco
Anti-abortion demonstrators gather at San Francisco City Hall for the 13th annual Walk for Life West Coast march, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is an off-shoot of the March for Life held in Washington every year since 1974 to mark the anniversary of the Supreme court decision that legalized abortion in the United States a year earlier.
