About 2,000 Marched Up Market Street Friday To Protest The Inauguration

In advance of the Women's March in San Francisco on Saturday, which is expected to be the largest of the weekend's anti-Trump demonstrations, about 2,000 people rallied at Civic Center Friday evening and marched up Market Street into the Castro. The march, organized by the local chapter of the ANSWER coalition , was peaceful, and was made only slightly uncomfortable for participants because of rain, as ABC 7 reports .

