About 2,000 Marched Up Market Street Friday To Protest The Inauguration

2 hrs ago

In advance of the Women's March in San Francisco on Saturday, which is expected to be the largest of the weekend's anti-Trump demonstrations, about 2,000 people rallied at Civic Center Friday evening and marched up Market Street into the Castro. The march, organized by the local chapter of the ANSWER coalition , was peaceful, and was made only slightly uncomfortable for participants because of rain, as ABC 7 reports .

