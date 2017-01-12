a 1968a a lost gem from San Francisco electric folk-rock band Marvin Gardens

This week: “1968,” by Marvin Gardens, High Moon Records, iTunes download $9.99, pre-order vinyl LP for $29.99 and CD, $23.99 at highmoonrecords.com/shop/marvin-gardens-1968 Participate: If you or your band are from Marin with an album or EP to be reviewed, send a CD and contact info to Press Play, 4000 Civic Center Drive, Suite 301, San Rafael 94903 As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love this year, a lost gem from Marvin Gardens, a lesser-known quintet from the second wave of San Francisco rock bands, has been released by New York-based High Moon Records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.