8 ways the US job market has evolved over Obama's 8 years
In this June 6, 2015, file photo, a customer, bottom, pays for goods while shopping at the Atlanta Farmers Market in Atlanta. President Barack Obama came in amid horrendous recession, since then has had 75 months straight months of job growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Thu
|Rufus Hanson
|13
|Global Fight Against Climate Change to 'Suffer ...
|Thu
|IBU SOPIAN
|2
|Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters
|Jan 1
|the reveal
|3
|New year Fireworks show - rooftop view at the G...
|Jan 1
|KaszubWKalifornii
|1
|"Transgender" Surgery Under Obamacare Halted
|Jan 1
|Inquisitor
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Dec 31
|anonymous
|160
|No Taxes No Rules No Pants
|Dec 30
|Waldo Emerson
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC