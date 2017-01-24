70 Years Ago This Week The Mayor Tried To Kill Off San Francisco's Cable Cars
The will of San Franciscans to hold on to things we love, and fight change when it doesn't feel right, is a source of terrific frustration to real estate developers and others in the business community. But from time to time, the defiance of a few people does some good, and maintains the character that many of us here hold dear, even if we aren't the types to go campaign for its preservation ourselves.
