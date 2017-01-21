6,000+ Join Evening March in San Francisco Protesting Trump Program
More than 6,000 people marched and rallied in San Francisco on the evening of January 20 protesting Donald Trump 's elevation to the presidency and the ultra-reactionary agenda of the new administration. The spirited marchers were not deterred by an opening rally downpour and intermittent rain along the 4-mile route which began at UN Plaza.
