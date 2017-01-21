6,000+ Join Evening March in San Fran...

6,000+ Join Evening March in San Francisco Protesting Trump Program

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

More than 6,000 people marched and rallied in San Francisco on the evening of January 20 protesting Donald Trump 's elevation to the presidency and the ultra-reactionary agenda of the new administration. The spirited marchers were not deterred by an opening rally downpour and intermittent rain along the 4-mile route which began at UN Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
help a family in need 5 hr jkee 2
Seperation Supporters 16 hr Wowee 3
The rent is too damn high 22 hr Raven 2
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Fri anonymous 165
Michael Savage Wiener and staff Jan 17 Re fu mrs prissy 2
Assisted Living Insights in San Francisco Jan 17 Anonymous 1
Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators Jan 17 Getting 6
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,136,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC