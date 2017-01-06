5 associates of "Shrimp Boy" plead guilty to reduced charges
Five associates of convicted murderer and former Chinatown tong leader Raymond "Shrimp Boy" Chow pleaded guilty in federal court in San Francisco this week to reduced charges of organized-crime activities. Three pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer to laundering the profits of drug sales and two pleaded guilty to buying and selling stolen whisky or contraband cigarettes.
