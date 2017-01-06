5 associates of "Shrimp Boy" plead gu...

5 associates of "Shrimp Boy" plead guilty to reduced charges

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Five associates of convicted murderer and former Chinatown tong leader Raymond "Shrimp Boy" Chow pleaded guilty in federal court in San Francisco this week to reduced charges of organized-crime activities. Three pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer to laundering the profits of drug sales and two pleaded guilty to buying and selling stolen whisky or contraband cigarettes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... 1 hr TW_sugar_daddio 13
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Thu Rufus Hanson 13
News Global Fight Against Climate Change to 'Suffer ... Jan 5 IBU SOPIAN 2
News Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters Jan 1 the reveal 3
New year Fireworks show - rooftop view at the G... Jan 1 KaszubWKalifornii 1
"Transgender" Surgery Under Obamacare Halted Jan 1 Inquisitor 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Dec 31 anonymous 160
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,442 • Total comments across all topics: 277,707,816

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC