19 'alternative facts' about San Francisco
Trump critic Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Los Angeles, has declared his office an #AlternativeFacts free zone. That doesn't mean we San Franciscans have to follow his example.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|anonymous
|170
|Who installs more solar power? Republicans and ...
|21 hr
|Mikey
|5
|Seperation Supporters
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|10
|Bay Area Greenpeace activists charged with unfu...
|Fri
|USA Today
|1
|The rent is too damn high
|Jan 26
|mrdia
|4
|San Francisco Mayor
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
|help a family in need
|Jan 25
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC