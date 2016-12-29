US slaps sanctions on Russia, expels ...

US slaps sanctions on Russia, expels 35 diplomats election hacking

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

President Barack Obama has imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation for Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts. The State Department also has kicked out 35 Russian diplomats from its embassy in Washington and consulate in San Francisco, giving them and their families 72 hours to leave the U.S. The diplomats were declared persona non grata for acting in a "manner inconsistent with their diplomatic status."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... Wed Christian Taliban 2
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Wed huntcoyotes 12
No Taxes No Rules No Pants Wed hungg low 1
Here comes the man. Dec 27 Inquisitor 5
1/2 monkey wins a game Dec 26 Inquisitor 2
NO TAXES on Business Dec 26 TRUMP 4ever 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Dec 26 anonymous 151
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,390 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,337

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC