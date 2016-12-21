Uber Moves Autonomous Testing from Sa...

Uber Moves Autonomous Testing from San Francisco to Arizona

Uber's fleet of self-driving cars is leaving San Francisco for Arizona. The ride-hailing company made the move last week after the California Department of Motor Vehicles revoked vehicle registrations for all of Uber's self-driving cars launched in San Francisco earlier this month.

