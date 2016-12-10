Uber is yanking its driverless cars o...

Uber is yanking its driverless cars off the streets of San Francisco and headed for Arizona.

Uber's fleet of self-driving car on a tow truck with a destination of Arizona after the company ended a pilot program in San Francisco. SAN FRANCISCO - Uber says it's pulling its self-driving car pilot program from San Francisco and moving it to Arizona.

