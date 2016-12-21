Triple quakes part of massive swarm a...

Triple quakes part of massive swarm along California-Nevada

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

They say everything seems to come in threes, and while that's not usually the case for earthquakes, it's exactly what happened shortly after midnight Pacific time today as two 5.7 earthquakes and a 5.5 magnitude earthquake rumbled through the Sierra Nevada, waking people up as far away as Sacramento, Reno, Tahoe, Las Vegas, and even several reports from San Francisco. "My wife woke me up after the first one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... 10 hr Christian Taliban 3
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... 13 hr huntcoyotes 13
No Taxes No Rules No Pants 23 hr hungg low 1
Here comes the man. Tue Inquisitor 5
1/2 monkey wins a game Dec 26 Inquisitor 2
NO TAXES on Business Dec 26 TRUMP 4ever 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Dec 26 anonymous 151
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,968 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,441

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC