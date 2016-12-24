The hunt for dollars to build the $64...

The hunt for dollars to build the $64-billion bullet train

The California High-Speed Rail Authority quietly approached federal officials in July to discuss an ambitious solution to its most pressing problem, one that has hung over the project for more than five years. The state does not know where to find all of the $64 billion it will cost to get the first passengers rocketing between San Francisco and Los Angeles on a bullet train.

