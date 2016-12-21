Taiwanese president plans 2 US stops,...

Taiwanese president plans 2 US stops, likely irking China

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Taiwan's president will transit through Houston and San Francisco next month while traveling to Central America, stops that will likely irritate Beijing, which has urged Washington to prevent the self-ruled island's leader from landing in the United States. Citing the presidential office, Taiwan's official Central News Agency said Friday that President Tsai Ing-wen and her delegation will stop in Houston on Jan. 7 on their way to visit diplomatic allies Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Taxes No Rules No Pants 6 hr Waldo Emerson 3
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... Wed Christian Taliban 2
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Wed huntcoyotes 12
Here comes the man. Dec 27 Inquisitor 5
1/2 monkey wins a game Dec 26 Inquisitor 2
NO TAXES on Business Dec 26 TRUMP 4ever 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Dec 26 anonymous 151
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,177 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,092

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC