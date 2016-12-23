South SF police officer leaves hospital after assault
An encouraging update on Friday night on the South San Francisco officer attacked and hit in the head last month. The department says Officer Robby Chon is out of the hospital and is going through intense rehabilitation right now, after suffering a skull fracture on Thanksgiving Day.
