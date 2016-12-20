South San Francisco man arrested in p...

South San Francisco man arrested in possession of loaded and concealed gun

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KRON 4

A South San Francisco man was arrested in San Bruno in connection with being a felon in possession of a loaded and concealed gun on Sunday. Luis Espinoza, 23, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm, possession of an unregistered handgun and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

San Francisco, CA

