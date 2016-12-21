SF comes together to help children on...

SF comes together to help children on Christmas

Thousands of children in thousands of families received free toys from the community and four generous San Francisco organizations this Christmas season, officials from those organizations said. Lefty O'Doul's Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge at 333 Geary St. collected and gave away more than 15,000 toys this season, including about 5,000 this morning to about 1,000 children.

