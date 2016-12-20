San Jose: Charges filed in child sex ...

San Jose: Charges filed in child sex trafficking case

A federal grand jury has indicted a Northern California man on charges he recruited and forced underage girls to work as prostitutes in San Jose and other Bay Area cities, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Damari William Singleton, also known as "Game God," was indicted Thursday on felony counts of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children, sex trafficking of children, transportation of a minor for prostitution, and coercion and enticement for prostitution.

