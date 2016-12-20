San Jose: Charges filed in child sex trafficking case
A federal grand jury has indicted a Northern California man on charges he recruited and forced underage girls to work as prostitutes in San Jose and other Bay Area cities, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Damari William Singleton, also known as "Game God," was indicted Thursday on felony counts of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children, sex trafficking of children, transportation of a minor for prostitution, and coercion and enticement for prostitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here comes the man.
|3 hr
|Bert
|3
|California will soon provide ethnic studies cla...
|3 hr
|Bert
|63
|Putin Selfie Shows Giant Whatsit
|3 hr
|Bert
|2
|California Store Shortages
|3 hr
|Bert
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|anonymous
|150
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Dec 22
|Earl
|1
|Justice for kate
|Dec 20
|Aponi
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC