San Francisco's Homicide Rate Increased In 2016
A double shooting at South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street that claimed the lives of Eddie "Tennessee" Tate and Lindsay McCollum on December 18th took SF's number of slayings to 57, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The Ex reports that there were 53 homicides in 2015, making the increase about 7 percent.
