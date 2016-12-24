San Francisco X Mess Warehouse Evicti...

San Francisco X Mess Warehouse Eviction Resistance

11 hrs ago Read more: Indybay.org

Residents of a San Francisco warehouse that they fixed up themselves and have been paying rent to live in for years are resisting efforts by city officials and real estate speculator interests to evict them in this "season of sharing." This Friday I went to a Volks Kuche gathering in SF's Mission District to share free food, fun and culture.

