San Francisco roads deemed worst in nation again
Once again the Washington DC-based transit research group TRIP declared San Francisco and Oakland together to have the worst roads in the entire country. While this may be something of a vindicating moment for Bay Area drivers who have known this for eons, it's a grim day when road watchers afford even Los Angeles's famously terrible blacktop more palatable scores than our own.
