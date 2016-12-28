San Francisco Ranked Top City For College Students Despite Cost Of Living
Pass the beer bong, bro. Despite the high cost of living, San Francisco just got named the top "major metro" for college students by the American Institute for Economic Research .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|13 hr
|Christian Taliban
|3
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|17 hr
|huntcoyotes
|13
|No Taxes No Rules No Pants
|Wed
|hungg low
|1
|Here comes the man.
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|5
|1/2 monkey wins a game
|Dec 26
|Inquisitor
|2
|NO TAXES on Business
|Dec 26
|TRUMP 4ever
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Dec 26
|anonymous
|151
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC