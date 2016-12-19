San Francisco Police Department distributes thousands of toys
Thousands more toys will be handed out to San Francisco children this year compared to last year thanks to generous donations from the city's mayor's office, city departments and private partners, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers will be distributing about 6,300 toys to children in need this holiday season, a 150 percent increase over last year, police said.
