San Francisco names LAPD veteran as new police chief

Tuesday Dec 20

San Francisco named a new police chief Tuesday, a black police veteran from Los Angeles who officials and community activists hope can restore trust and reform a department reeling from racially charged scandals. William Scott, a deputy chief with the Los Angeles Police Department, pledged at a City Hall news conference to work with rank-and-file officers to move the department forward.

