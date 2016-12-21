San Francisco names LAPD veteran as n...

San Francisco names LAPD veteran as new police chief

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Darien News-Review

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, right, speaks next to Mayor Ed Lee at a news conference in San Francisco, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. San Francisco appointed Scott, a deputy chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, to head the city police department as it deals with a number of racially charged issues.

