San Francisco Might Actually (Maybe) Get Snow On Christmas Eve
Citizens of San Francisco, have you heard the good news? The Chronicle reports that there is a chance we might get a dusting of snow on Christmas Eve. How much of chance? A tiny one, and this teasing happens almost every winter, but still! Here's the deal: Golden Gate Weather services meteorologist Jan Null told the paper that there is a "single-digit chance" San Francisco may get a few flakes Saturday morning.
