San Francisco grapples with growing crime, blight after years of liberal policies

San Francisco is earning a growing reputation for more than just its unmatched tech sector - for critics, the city stands as a profound example of the damage ultra-liberal policies can do. After 20 years of envelope-pushing changes to grow government and ease law enforcement, the once-shining City by the Bay has turned into a place where: "There's a very tolerant attitude, you can very much do anything on the streets you want," said Marc Joffe, director of research at the California Policy Center think tank.

